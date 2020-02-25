VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade, Upbit and Cryptopia. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $7,720.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042199 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000920 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,195.64 or 0.99762594 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060790 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000533 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,563,556 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

