VeriME (VME) Tops One Day Volume of $145.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VeriME

VME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

