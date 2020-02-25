Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 183.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,287 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Veritex worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

