Veros (VRS) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Veros has a total market capitalization of $19,985.00 and approximately $5,547.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veros has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.02562620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00213726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00129438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,180,313 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

