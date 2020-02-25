Viacoin Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $67,544.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002202 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00766470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007030 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,639 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, YoBit, Upbit, OOOBTC and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.