VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,041,000 after purchasing an additional 347,190 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

