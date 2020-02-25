VideoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.63 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $476,985.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 186.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

