VIDY Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One VIDY token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and MXC. VIDY has a market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00493211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.71 or 0.06505446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010522 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,053,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

