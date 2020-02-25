Virtacoin (VTA) Price Tops $0.0000

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtacoin has a market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.