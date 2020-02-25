Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.24. 335,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,636,124. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

