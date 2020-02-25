Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.49. 3,761,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,636,124. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.86 and its 200 day moving average is $185.56. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

