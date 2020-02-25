Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $32,878,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 9,592.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,834 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,723,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

