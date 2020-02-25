VouchForMe 24 Hour Volume Hits $38,235.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, IDEX and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $38,235.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.21 or 0.02741615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00131548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

