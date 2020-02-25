Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Voya Financial worth $46,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

