VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Insider Richard Levy Buys 51,564,228 Shares

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Richard Levy bought 51,564,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £40,735,740.12 ($53,585,556.59).

Richard Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Richard Levy purchased 59,243 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,579.26 ($63,903.26).

On Friday, January 3rd, Richard Levy acquired 61,301 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £48,427.79 ($63,704.01).

LON VSL traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 81.06 ($1.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,853. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 83 ($1.09). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78, a current ratio of 60.98 and a quick ratio of 60.98. The company has a market cap of $251.36 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

