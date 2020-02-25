Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after acquiring an additional 359,514 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 129,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 546.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.18.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

