Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $17,686.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001010 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,904,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,524,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

