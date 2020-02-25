Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 3.9% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.34. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $240.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

