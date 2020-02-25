Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Sells $181,702.47 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.26. The stock had a trading volume of 81,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average is $116.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 84,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

