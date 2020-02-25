Watford (WTRE) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Watford to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Watford alerts:

This table compares Watford and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million $62.54 million 11.88 Watford Competitors $14.07 billion $699.36 million 99.73

Watford’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.04% 1.63% Watford Competitors 1.30% 0.55% 0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Watford and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Watford Competitors 901 2963 2565 179 2.31

Watford presently has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Watford peers beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.