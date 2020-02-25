Waves Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $132.27 million and approximately $79.52 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00013987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 290.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021702 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005887 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,236,378 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Indodax, Liqui, Kuna, HitBTC, OKEx, Exmo, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, BCEX, YoBit, Tidex, Binance, Coinbe, Huobi, Gate.io, Bittrex, COSS, Bitbns, Cryptohub and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

