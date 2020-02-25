WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.72 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One WazirX token can now be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars.

