Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LiveRamp (RAMP)

2/25/2020 – LiveRamp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

2/20/2020 – LiveRamp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/19/2020 – LiveRamp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – LiveRamp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

2/11/2020 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – LiveRamp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – LiveRamp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

1/26/2020 – LiveRamp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at First Analysis. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. 663,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,210. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.47. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $38,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,941,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,330,000 after purchasing an additional 611,752 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,830,000 after purchasing an additional 311,058 shares during the period. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $14,854,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

