Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

2/21/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/19/2020 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/1/2020 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

GIL traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. 959,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,582. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 431,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 106,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

