Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Inter Pipeline (PPRQF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS: PPRQF) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/18/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $15.25 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $15.25 price target on the stock.

PPRQF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 6,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

