Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Micro Focus International (MCRO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Micro Focus International (LON: MCRO):

2/24/2020 – Micro Focus International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 680 ($8.95). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Micro Focus International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,530 ($20.13).

2/6/2020 – Micro Focus International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Micro Focus International was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 830 ($10.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,130 ($14.86).

2/5/2020 – Micro Focus International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Micro Focus International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Micro Focus International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2020 – Micro Focus International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

1/10/2020 – Micro Focus International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of MCRO traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 739.50 ($9.73). 2,323,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 960.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,112.42. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 731.70 ($9.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Micro Focus International plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.53 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 64,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £491,372 ($646,372.01).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.