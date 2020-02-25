Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/7/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Molson Coors Brewing was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. 2,277,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,905. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

