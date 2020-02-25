Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Copa (CPA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Copa (NYSE: CPA):

2/18/2020 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2020 – Copa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $117.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $117.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $125.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/28/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

CPA stock opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,039,000 after buying an additional 293,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,456,000 after purchasing an additional 236,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 453.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 208,781 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 286,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

