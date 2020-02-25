Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kellogg (K)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kellogg (NYSE: K):

2/20/2020 – Kellogg had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/11/2020 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining from robust organic sales trend. During the fourth quarter, organic sales improved 2.7%, backed by improved price realization and product mix. Also, it has been benefitting from strong brand portfolio, supported by prudent buyouts and presence in emerging markets. However, Kellogg’s fourth-quarter results were hurt by the divestiture of the cookies, fruit snacks, pie crusts and ice-cream cones businesses. Sales fell year on year. For 2020, management expects the divestiture to adversely impact sales by almost 4%. The same is also likely to exert pressure on earnings. Apart from this, rising input costs and currency volatility are threats. Further, macroeconomic challenges in Latin America are a concern.”

2/9/2020 – Kellogg had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Kellogg had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – Kellogg is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Kellogg had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from an impressive organic sales trend. During the third quarter, organic sales improved 2.4%, backed by broad-based growth and improved price realization. Additionally, the company has been benefitting from a strong brand portfolio, supported by prudent buyouts as well as presence in emerging nations. However, the company’s third-quarter performance were hurt by the divestiture of the cookies, fruit snacks, pie crusts and ice-cream cones businesses. Consequently, revenues and earnings fell year on year. For 2019, the company expects the divestiture to adversely impact the top line by almost 2-3%. The same is also likely to exert pressure on the bottom line. Moreover, rising input costs and currency volatility are threats.”

1/9/2020 – Kellogg was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/7/2020 – Kellogg was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

NYSE:K traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $6,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.