Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Smith & Nephew (SN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON: SN) recently:

2/25/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,325 ($30.58) to GBX 2,335 ($30.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,711 ($22.51) to GBX 1,926 ($25.34). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/17/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,325 ($30.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/21/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SN traded down GBX 42.50 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,847.50 ($24.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,871.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,831.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,417 ($18.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

