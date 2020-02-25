Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RSA Insurance Group (RSA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RSA Insurance Group (LON: RSA):

2/25/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/21/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/19/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/12/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/3/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/3/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2020 – RSA Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.

1/6/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of LON RSA traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 537.40 ($7.07). The company had a trading volume of 2,509,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 542.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. RSA Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

