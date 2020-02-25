Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.15-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.83. 2,619,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,938. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.10. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66.

WW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Weight Watchers International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

