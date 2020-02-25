Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.06-2.11 for the period.

WRI stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. 1,003,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,938. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.68. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

