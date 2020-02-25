Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 34.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $294,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,468 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. 30,809,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,881,008. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

