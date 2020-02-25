Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

NASDAQ RRGB traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 330,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,757. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $474.76 million, a PE ratio of -37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.