White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for approximately 8.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $29,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM traded down $18.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,108.84. 12,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $903.50 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,125.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,096.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

