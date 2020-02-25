WhiteCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $21.56 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, FreiExchange, LBank and Bittrex. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.56 million and approximately $103,480.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, LBank, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

