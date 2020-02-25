Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0166 on Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $59,790.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Upbit and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Bancor Network, Liqui and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

