Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Earnings Results

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. 866,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,283. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

