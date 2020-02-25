World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $169.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.57 million and the lowest is $163.40 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $157.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $596.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.50 million to $602.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $638.61 million, with estimates ranging from $616.99 million to $660.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. World Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.25. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,666,000 after buying an additional 123,576 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $5,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in World Acceptance by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

