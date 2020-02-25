Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.25

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Worleyparsons’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

ASX:WOR traded down A$0.24 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$13.61 ($9.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,549. Worleyparsons has a 1 year low of A$11.71 ($8.30) and a 1 year high of A$16.45 ($11.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$14.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60.

Get Worleyparsons alerts:

In other Worleyparsons news, insider Andrew Wood 226,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th.

About Worleyparsons

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Worleyparsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worleyparsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.