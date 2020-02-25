Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.