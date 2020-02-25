Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,446 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Xerox worth $49,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 611.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

