Xylem (XYL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xylem (NYSE: XYL):

2/14/2020 – Xylem is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Xylem is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Xylem had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

2/6/2020 – Xylem had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

2/6/2020 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Xylem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,445. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.34.

Get Xylem Inc alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. Xylem’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.