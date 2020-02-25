YEE Market Cap Reaches $1.54 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, YEE has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DEx.top, OKEx and FCoin. YEE has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $88,336.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00047180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00492285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $624.69 or 0.06508868 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00060796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026809 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005143 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001506 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, OKEx, Huobi, DEx.top and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.