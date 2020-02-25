Yext (YEXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q4 guidance at ($0.15-0.13) EPS.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. 100,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,272. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 3,817,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,925,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $2,544,100. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

