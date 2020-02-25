Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Youdao an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DAO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 86 Research cut shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Youdao in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Youdao in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youdao stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Youdao (NYSE:DAO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 822,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.74% of Youdao at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAO opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Youdao has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

