Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,042,324.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,532,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,331,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after acquiring an additional 86,247 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 50,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,163,000 after purchasing an additional 112,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

