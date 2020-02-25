Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,042,324.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,532,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,331,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after acquiring an additional 86,247 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 50,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,163,000 after purchasing an additional 112,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply