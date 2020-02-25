Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. Capital City Bank Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital City Bank Group.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

CCBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $467.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.72. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

