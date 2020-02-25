Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CBIZ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. CBIZ posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBIZ will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBIZ.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBZ. ValuEngine lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,032. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.29.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $945,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,672. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2,556.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

